Amid violent demonstrations in Nepal, Rabi Laxmi Chitrakar, the wife of former Nepal Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, died after suffering severe burn injuries when their residence in Dallu was set on fire. She was taken to Kirtipur Burn Hospital but did not survive, according to family members, as quoted by India Today.

Nepal is witnessing large-scale protests by young people over corruption, rising unemployment, and a temporary social media ban imposed by the government. The demonstrations have turned violent, resulting in several deaths and damage to property.

Here are top developments as tension continues to soar: Prime Minister Oli resigns Army takes charge The Nepali army took charge of security from Tuesday night following several incidents of arson, vandalism and looting in different parts of the country. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned earlier on Tuesday in view of the developing situation in the country. In a statement, Oli said he hoped his exit would help resolve the unrest through dialogue.The Nepali army took charge of security from Tuesday night following several incidents of arson, vandalism and looting in different parts of the country. Death toll rises Two young protesters were killed in police firing in Kalimati, Kathmandu, on Tuesday during the demonstrations, raising the total death toll to 22.

Army evacuates ministers ALSO READ: Nepal protests LIVE updates: Nepal Army Chief Ashok Raj Sigdel set to address the nation The Nepali Army, with around a dozen helicopters, began airlifting ministers from their residences on Tuesday in Bhaisepati amid escalating violence. Following this, the building of Simrik Airlines was reportedly torched over allegations that it provided helicopters for leaders attempting to flee. Parliament building set ablaze Protesters also set fire to Nepal’s Parliament building as demonstrations intensified. Residences of political leaders, including PM Oli’s private residence, and offices of major parties were also attacked with stones and fire by protestors on Tuesday.

Airport closed, flights affected Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu was shut down due to the unrest. Indian airlines like IndiGo and Air India also cancelled their flights to and from Kathmandu. Youth ask Balendra Shah to take over as PM ALSO READ: Who is Sudan Gurung, the man behind massive Gen Z protest in Nepal? Amid unrest, Kathmandu’s 33-year-old mayor, Balendra Shah, has gained widespread support with social media posts asking him to take over as the interim PM of the country. Curfew imposed in key cities Authorities imposed curfews in Birgunj, Kathmandu and Kantipur, despite which the demonstrations continue.