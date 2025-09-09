Nepal GenZ protests: PM Oli resigns, Parliament set afire amid clashes

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli resigned from his post on Tuesday following violent anti-corruption protests led by GenZs. According to local media platform Setopati, Oli's aide Prakash Silwal announced that PM Oli has resigned from the post on Tuesday afternoon. In a letter to President Ram Chandra Poudel, Oli said that he decided to step down as the Prime Minister given the evolving situation in the country.

At least 19 protesters were killed and over 400 were injured after the police used excessive force, including water cannons, teargas, and rubber bullets on Monday.

Parliament, Oli’s private residence set ablaze