Nepal protests LIVE updates: Nepal prime minister, President's houses set on fire

Nepal Gen Z protest LIVE updates: Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli stepped down on Tuesday amid violent anti-corruption protests led by Gen Z activists. Catch the latest updates here
Nepal’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned from his position on Tuesday as violent anti-corruption protests swept across the nation for the second consecutive day.
The mass demonstrations, driven predominantly by young Nepalis, erupted despite a curfew. Protesters took to the streets to express their anger over government corruption, rising unemployment, and the controversial temporary ban on major social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, and X, which was later lifted.
Students from colleges and schools formed the backbone of the protests, voicing growing frustration about the lack of economic opportunities and endemic corruption in the system.
At least 17 people lost their lives in Kathmandu, the capital, while two others died in Itahari, a city in eastern Nepal.
The Gen-Z Nepal-led protests escalated as demonstrators attempted to storm the parliament building. Security forces responded by firing live ammunition and deploying tear gas, resulting in indiscriminate firing on the crowd.
In the wake of the violence, embassies from Australia, Finland, France, Japan, the Republic of Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States jointly condemned the bloodshed, expressing deep sorrow over the unfolding situation in Kathmandu and other regions.
3:47 PM
Nepal protests LIVE: Army evacuates ministers by helicopter as protests intensify
Amid growing unrest in Nepal, the Nepali Army has started evacuating ministers from their residences in Bhaisepati via helicopters as acts of vandalism continue to spread.
3:27 PM
Parliament set ablaze, protesters attack political leaders' homes
According to updates from the local media, the Parliament building has been set ablaze amid the ongoing protests. Demonstrators also attacked the residences of political leaders and offices of major parties using stones and setting fires. Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s private residence was among those set on fire by the protesters.
3:21 PM
Kathmandu Airport closed; several Indian flights diverted
Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu was closed, leading to the cancellation and diversion of multiple Indian flights. Several Indian flights were left circling over Nepal as the airport shutdown took effect. Notably, two IndiGo flights -- 6E1153 (Delhi to Kathmandu) and 6E1157 (Mumbai to Kathmandu) -- were held, awaiting clearance.
