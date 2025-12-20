Home / World News / Nepal polls: Ex-PM warns of 'street action' if March 5 deadline is deferred

Nepal polls: Ex-PM warns of 'street action' if March 5 deadline is deferred

Attempts are being made to differ the election date, which is not acceptable, Prachanda pointed out and said, the election slated for March 5 must be conducted on the stipulated date

Prachanda
File photo of Nepal's former prime minister Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda'.
Press Trust of India Kathmandu
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 8:57 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Former prime minister and coordinator of the largest Communist grouping Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Saturday warned that his party would hit the streets if the March 5 general election is postponed under any pretext.

Prachanda, the coordinator of Nepali Communist Party (NCP), a conglomeration of 10 left parties in the country formed last month, also asserted that the NCP has stood firmly in favour of elections from the time it was announced.

Attempts are being made to differ the election date, which is not acceptable, Prachanda pointed out and said, the election slated for March 5 must be conducted on the stipulated date.

The former prime minister was addressing a unity mass rally of NCP in the Bhrikutimandap area of Kathmandu.

He cautioned the government against any attempt to defer the election dates under any pretext and said, the NCP has stood firmly in favour of elections since its announcement and has consistently appealed for timely polls through mass gatherings across the country.

The NCP would take to the streets if the election was postponed under any pretext, he warned.

The general election has become our national agenda as there is no alternative to it at the moment, he pointed out.

The constitution would be derailed if the election is postponed, he added. Therefore I call upon all to be united for conducting (the) timely election.

He, however, did not name any person or party for attempts to delay the polls.

Ten left parties, including the CPN (Maoist Centre) and the CPN (Unified Socialist), merged to form the Nepali Communist Party on November 5, months ahead of the March 5 general elections.

Meanwhile, Sushila Karki, in her special address on completing 100 days in office as prime minister, said, I want to assure you that rumours about postponing or cancelling the election are completely baseless and misleading.

This government is steadfast on its determination to conduct the elections on time, fairly and in an environment free of fear, the Kathmandu Post said, quoting the prime minister.

Karki took oath as the prime minister of the interim government on September 12, three days after the then prime minister K P Sharma Oli was forced to resign following a massive Gen Z-led protest.

Soon after Karki took oath, President Ramchandra Paudel dissolved the House of Representatives and announced fresh elections on March 5, 2026.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'No embargo' on Imran Khan's sons meeting him in jail: Pakistan govt

8 killed, dozens wounded in Russian strike on Ukraine's Odesa port

World Bank approves $700 mn to bolster Pakistan's macroeconomic stability

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan, wife sentenced to 17 yrs in corruption case

IMF approves $206 mn emergency funding for cyclone-hit Sri Lanka's recovery

Topics :NepalPushpa Kamal PrachandaInternational News

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story