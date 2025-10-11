Trump announces additional 100% tariff on China, plans export curbs on tech

US President Donald Trump has announced plans to impose an additional 100 per cent tariff on Chinese goods and introduce export controls on all critical software from November 1, 2025, a move that could sharply escalate trade tensions with Beijing.

The announcement, made in a lengthy Truth Social post, accused China of taking an “extraordinarily aggressive position on trade” and sending what Trump described as a “hostile letter to the world.” He claimed Beijing intended to impose “large-scale export controls on virtually every product they make, and some not even made by them,” calling it “a moral disgrace in international trade.”

Trump said the United States' response would be "immediate and severe." "Starting November 1, 2025 (or sooner, depending on any further actions taken by China), the United States will impose a 100 per cent tariff on China, over and above any tariff that they are currently paying. We will also impose export controls on any and all critical software," he wrote. The new tariffs would raise import duties on Chinese goods to about 130 per cent, just below the 145 per cent level briefly in place earlier this year before both countries agreed to a trade truce.

Markets tumble as trade fears return Global financial markets reacted sharply to the announcement. The S&P 500 Index fell 2.7 per cent — its steepest single-day drop since April — while the Nasdaq 100 plunged 3.5 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.52 per cent, and soybean futures dropped nearly 2 per cent amid fears that Beijing could again restrict imports of US agricultural products. Beijing retaliates with rare earth export curbs Within hours, China’s Ministry of Commerce announced new export controls on rare earth materials and related technologies, citing national security reasons. Exporters of rare earth-containing products will now need special licences.

Beijing also introduced port fees on US ships, launched an anti-trust investigation into Qualcomm Inc, and hinted at further measures targeting US firms operating in China. Some of these steps are set to take effect after November 8, leaving a brief window for negotiation before the planned Xi–Trump summit later this month. Trump leaves door open for negotiation Despite his tough stance, Trump indicated that he might reconsider the tariffs if Beijing withdraws its planned restrictions on rare earth exports, critical to semiconductor and defence manufacturing. "That's why I made it Nov 1st — we'll see what happens," he said.

Trade experts noted that the timing of the announcements underlined the fragility of US–China ties. Wendy Cutler, a former US trade negotiator, told Bloomberg that the escalating measures “highlight how unstable the bilateral relationship remains” and warned it was uncertain whether “cooler heads will prevail.” US expands tariffs on port machinery Separately, the Office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) imposed a 100 per cent tariff on Chinese ship-to-shore cranes and cargo-handling equipment, while proposing duties of up to 150 per cent on other cargo machinery. The measures build on earlier efforts to restrict imports of Chinese-built port and infrastructure equipment.

The renewed confrontation also threatens ongoing talks to restore China's imports of US soybeans — a key export for American farmers. US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said Washington was exploring new markets in Vietnam and Cambodia, as well as domestic industrial uses for soybeans, to cushion potential losses. Rare earths back at the centre of dispute Rare earths remain the flashpoint in the trade confrontation. Earlier this year, after Trump raised tariffs, Beijing retaliated by suspending rare earth exports before both sides reached a temporary truce. The latest measures now risk reigniting that dispute, imperilling industries dependent on these critical minerals used in electronics, electric vehicles, and weaponry.

A shift in tone before the Xi–Trump summit Trump's announcement marked a sharp departure from his more conciliatory tone just a day earlier, when he had expressed optimism about persuading President Xi Jinping to lift the soybean import suspension. "He's got things he wants to discuss with me, and I have things to discuss with him," Trump had said on October 9. Hours earlier, in another post, Trump had accused China of "lying in wait" and acting against the US as he prepared to travel to the Middle East to mark the Israel–Hamas peace deal. "The Chinese letters were especially inappropriate," he wrote. "This was the day that, after three thousand years of bedlam and fighting, there is peace in the Middle East."