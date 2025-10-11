Home / World News / Flooding in Mexico kills 28, damages homes, hospitals, and infrastructure

Flooding in Mexico kills 28, damages homes, hospitals, and infrastructure

At least 1,000 homes, 59 hospitals and clinics, and 308 schools have suffered damage in the state because of landslides and rivers topping their banks

flood, tsunami, flash food
Some 17 of the states 84 municipalities were without electricity (Image credits: Freepik)
AP Mexico city
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 2:41 PM IST
Google
Flooding caused by heavy rains in central and southeastern Mexico has set off landslides, damaged homes and highways, and left at least 28 people dead, authorities said Friday.

Videos on social media from different parts of the affected areas showed streets turned into rivers carrying away vehicles and houses almost completely covered in water.

Mexico deployed 8,700 military personnel to assist the population.

One of the hardest hit areas was the central state of Hidalgo, where 16 deaths have been reported, according to state Interior Secretary Guillermo Olivares Reyna.

At least 1,000 homes, 59 hospitals and clinics, and 308 schools have suffered damage in the state because of landslides and rivers topping their banks. Some 17 of the states 84 municipalities were without electricity, he said.

In neighbouring Puebla state, nine people died and 13 were missing, according to Governor Alejandro Armenta. He requested help from the federal government to rescue 15 people, including some children, who were stranded on rooftops by floodwaters.

He estimated some 80,000 people were affected by the heavy rains and said a gas pipeline was ruptured by a landslide.

In the Gulf coast state of Veracruz, two people died, including a police officer, Governor Roco Nahle said. Some 5,000 homes were damaged and the Navy evacuated nearly 900 people to shelters. The city of Poza Rica was one of the hardest hit by river flooding. Authorities cut electricity as a precaution.

Earlier, authorities in the central state of Queretaro confirmed that the child had died after being caught in a landslide.

The heavy rainfall also caused power outages affecting more than 320,000 users and damage to almost 1,000 kilometers of roads in six states, authorities said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Mexicoheavy rainslandslideFloods

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

