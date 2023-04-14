Home / World News / Nepal Prez urges people to rise above petty issues for political stability

Nepal President Ramchandra Poudel urged the people to be committed to building a strong and prosperous Nepal as the country celebrated the New Year according to the Bikram Era

Kathmandu
Nepal Prez urges people to rise above petty issues for political stability

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 5:38 PM IST
Nepal President Ramchandra Poudel on Friday urged the people to rise above petty interests and maintain communal harmony to ensure political stability in the Himalayan nation.

In a message issued on the occasion of the 1st day of Baishakh, the President said that "there is a need to develop a culture where labour is honoured by ending pessimistic feelings and maintain good governance and political stability in the country."

His message comes amidst differences among the ruling coalition on several fronts. Poudel urged the people to be committed to building a strong and prosperous Nepal as the country celebrated the New Year according to the Bikram Era on Friday.

Nepal on Friday observed New Year 2080 as per the Bikram era which is an ancient calendar being celebrated in the name of Indian King Bikramaditya.

We should rise above partisan petty interests and keep national integrity and communal harmony and promote brotherhood, the president said.

The first day of the New Year, also called Baishakh is celebrated by exchanging greetings among friends and relatives.

People clean and decorate their houses, exchange greetings, prepare special food and visit temples as well as scenic places to celebrate the occasion.

Baishakh falls tentatively around mid-April and Nepalese people whether at home or abroad take some time out of their busy schedules to celebrate the occasion.

Hotels, resorts, restaurants, nightclubs and picnic spots in and around Kathmandu Valley are jam-packed with youngsters as well as couples.

Topics :New YearNepalPolitics

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 4:44 PM IST

