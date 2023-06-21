Home / World News / Nepal resumes import of onions from India after halting it for 2 weeks

Nepal resumes import of onions from India after halting it for 2 weeks

Traders in Nepal have resumed importing onions from India, more than two weeks after they stopped buying from it following govt's move to impose a hefty 13% VAT on vegetables last month.

Press Trust of India Kathmandu
Nepal resumes import of onions from India after halting it for 2 weeks

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2023 | 9:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Traders in Nepal have resumed importing onions from India, more than two weeks after they stopped buying from the neighbouring country following the Nepal government's move to impose a hefty 13 per cent Value-Added Tax (VAT) on vegetables last month.

Vegetable vendors started bringing onions to the Kalimati Fruits and Vegetable Market, Kathmandu's main vegetable trading centre, on Monday, with the largest consignments of onions being poured in on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Onions have started arriving in the Kalimati Fruits and Vegetable Market, said Arjun Prasad Aryal, Deputy Executive Director of the market's Development Committee.

"In total, 145 metric tonnes of onions arrived in Kathmandu's major vegetable wholesale market on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aryal said, adding that there is a smooth supply of the vegetable in the market as traders have started bringing onions by paying VAT.

According to the financial bill introduced in the Himalayan country's Parliament on May 29, imported onions, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits will now be subjected to a 13 per cent VAT.

Onion, sold in the wholesale market for Rs 48 per kg, costs Rs 70 in retail markets.

We have started bringing onion from India for three, four days, said Bharat Upreti, a vegetable vendor at the Kalimati market.

Before paying 13 per cent VAT, we also need to pay 9 per cent vegetable import tax and 5 per cent advance tax, he said.

Our demand for removing VAT is still there, but we have started importing onions in the interest of the customers, added Upreti, who brought 21 metric tonnes of onions from India on Wednesday.

I brought 25 tonnes of onions on Wednesday after paying VAT, said Ram Bilash, another trader, adding that the sellers are stuck on their demand of removing VAT from onions.

We want (the) government to allow trading onions under PAN (Personal Account Number), he said, adding that imposing VAT on vegetables such as potato and onion is "ridiculous".

Although the supply of onions in Kathmandu's markets is relatively smooth now, the market price has soared to Rs. 70 from the previous price of Rs. 50, a straight 40 per cent increase.

Nepal imports almost all its onions from neighbouring India. Last year, it imported 173,829 tonnes of onions from India.

Nepal grows potatoes that cater to around 60 per cent of local demand, while the rest of the vegetables are also imported from India.

Also Read

Philippines rushes to import onions as prices touch nearly Rs 1,000 per kg

Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal's visit to India strengthens age-old bonds

PM Prachanda lauds India's commitment to import clean energy from Nepal

Nepal plane crash: At least 68 dead, rescuers search for 4 missing persons

Nepal plane crash: Death toll rises to 70; handover of bodies begins

China starts fresh round of nationwide inspections to reveal govt debt

President Biden will not 'lecture' PM Modi on human rights: US NSA Sullivan

European Union's powerful lending arm eyes first 'debt-for-nature' swap

'Long way to go': Federal Reserve Chair Powell points to more rate hikes

Britain's debt exceeds 100% of GDP for the first time in 62 years

Topics :Nepalonion exports

First Published: Jun 21 2023 | 11:29 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story