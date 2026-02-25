Netanyahu hails 'the Modi hug' ahead of PM's address at Knesset

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the Israel’s Parliament, the Knesset, during his state visit, with Israeli leaders praising his leadership and describing India as a steadfast friend.

Ahead of his address at the Knesset, Modi received a warm welcome from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Speaker Amir Ohana, with members of Parliament rising in applause.

"You stood by Israel, for Israel," Netanyahu said as the members of the Knesset applauded. "India has stood out as a nation that has never persecuted Jews, only welcomed us. This will never be forgotten," Netanyahu said. Netanyahu described Modi as "a great friend of Israel and a great leader," and fondly recalled their earlier visit when the two leaders walked together by a water purification facility in Israel. Referring to what he called "the Modi hug", Netanyahu said ties between the two nations had strengthened further since the Indian prime minister's previous visit.

He added, “I know you know this, and I want to make sure everyone knows it. When we were under the Ottoman Empire and forces were pushed back during our liberation efforts, who stood with us? Indian commanders fought for us.” “India, in a world of antisemitism, is an exception,” the Israeli prime minister said. “India has stood for Israel in times of need,” he added. Ohana welcomed Modi with a “Namaste” and greeted him in Hindi, saying, “Knesset mein aapka swagat hai.” He praised Modi’s leadership, stating that the Indian prime minister had reshaped key sectors including public health and agriculture. Calling it a “profound honour” to host him, Ohana said Modi was the first Indian prime minister to address the Knesset.