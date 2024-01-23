Home / World News / Netanyahu mourns loss of 21 soldiers in Gaza, says army will fight on

Netanyahu mourns loss of 21 soldiers in Gaza, says army will fight on

He says the army will launch an investigation into the attack, in which a militant fired a rocket-propelled grenade at a tank, setting off a secondary explosion

It was the deadliest single attack on Israeli forces in Gaza since the ground operation began | File image
AP Jerusalem

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 2:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has mourned the loss of 21 soldiers in the deadliest single attack in Gaza and says the army will fight on until absolute victory.

In a posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, Netanyahu said Monday was one of the hardest days since the outbreak of the war.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He says the army will launch an investigation into the attack, in which a militant fired a rocket-propelled grenade at a tank, setting off a secondary explosion that brought two buildings down on the soldiers.

It was the deadliest single attack on Israeli forces in Gaza since the ground operation began.

In the posting on Tuesday, Netanyahu wrote: In the name of our heroes, and for our own lives, we will not stop fighting until absolute victory.

Also Read

Israel strikes downtown Gaza City, mobilises 300,000 reservists amid war

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Killed top Hamas commando who led assault on Israeli communities: IDF

Israel refraining from harming civilians, Hamas using as shields: Netanyahu

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Malaysia Airlines aims to expand in India; eyes codeshare pact with carrier

Death toll from landslide in southwest China rises to 20 with 24 missing

Trade resumes as Pak and Afghanistan reopen Torkham border after 10 days

What is Disease X? Future pandemic could be deadlier, warns WHO director

Russian missiles target Ukraine's Kyiv and Kharkiv, at least 3 killed

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Benjamin NetanyahuisraelGaza

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story