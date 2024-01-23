What is Disease X? Future pandemic could be deadlier, warns WHO director

Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Tedros Ghebreyesus, called on countries to sign the health organisation's pandemic treaty to prepare for 'Disease X.'

While speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) event, which was held in Davos on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, Ghebreyesus hoped that countries would reach a pandemic agreement by May of this year addressing the threat of Disease X.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

WHO believes that the next pandemic can be caused by a hypothetical "placeholder” virus which is called ‘Disease X.’ He also stated that it might already be on its way.

What is Disease X? The World Health Organisation has referred to Disease X as some unknown and yet to exist infectious condition, which is capable of causing an epidemic, or in case the disease spreads in different countries, a pandemic. The term was coined in 2017, and it can be used to mean a newly discovered pathogen or an known pathogen with newly acquired pandemic potential. As per the latter definition, Covid-19 was the first Disease X, and there could be another in the future. What does WHO say about it? WHO warned global leaders about future pandemics at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting that took place this week in Davos, Switzerland. As per Tedros, some people believe that this can create panic. But the WHO director doesn't agree with it. He said, "It’s better to anticipate something that may happen – because it has happened in our history many times – and prepare for it.”

When asked about the possibility of a pandemic outbreak, the WHO director said we have started many initiatives establishing a pandemic fund. "So, that's basically for preparedness. And some countries have benefited from it," he added.

While discussing at WEF, Ghebreyesus said that the pandemic agreement can bring all the experiences and challenges that we faced and all the solutions into one.

Equity is a serious problem. Some high-income countries hoard vaccines. To resolve the problem, WHO established an mRNA technology hub in South Africa to increase local production.

So, for our children and grandchildren's sake, I think we have to convert all the lessons we have learned into this pandemic agreement and prepare the world for the future," the WHO director said.