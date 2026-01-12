Netanyahu says Israel closely monitoring Iran unrest, backs protesters

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday (local time) said that they are "closely monitoring" the unfolding situation in Iran, as protests demanding freedom continue to spread across the country.

Netanyahu voiced strong support for the Iranian people's struggle against what he described as "tyranny".

The protests began on December 28 as demonstrations against soaring inflation and economic hardship, but soon escalated into tense nationwide unrest, marked by violent clashes between protesters and security forces.

In a post on X, Netanyahu wrote, "Israel is closely monitoring the events unfolding in Iran. The protests for freedom have spread throughout the country. The people of Israel, and the entire world, stand in awe of the immense bravery of Iran's citizens."

Netanyahu condemned the violence against protesters and said that "Israel stands firmly against the killing of civilians". "Israel supports their struggle for freedom and strongly condemns the mass killings of innocent civilians. We all hope that the Persian nation will soon be liberated from the yoke of tyranny," Netanyahu said. The Israeli Prime Minister also spoke about the possibility of renewed ties between Israel and Iran. "When that day comes, Israel and Iran will once again be faithful partners in building a future of prosperity and peace for both nations," he said. At least 420 protesters have been killed in Iran during anti-government demonstrations over the past 15 days, including eight children, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRA), CNN reported.

Demonstrations have spread across multiple cities, with authorities responding through arrests, crackdowns, and the use of force. Human rights groups have repeatedly raised concerns over the scale of casualties and the treatment of protesters. Iranian authorities have blamed the unrest on "rioters" and foreign interference, while maintaining that legitimate economic grievances will be addressed. International leaders have increasingly spoken out on the situation. Pope Leo, addressing crowds at the Vatican after his Angelus prayer, said he was praying for peace in Iran. Amid the unrest, US officials told CNN that President Trump is weighing several military options in Iran following deadly protests, after warning Tehran against using lethal force on demonstrators.