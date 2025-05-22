Home / World News / Netanyahu shocked by 'horrific, antisemitic' DC shooting of embassy staff

Two Israeli embassy staff in Washington were shot and killed Wednesday evening while leaving a Jewish museum event. Police said the suspect yelled "Free, free Palestine" after his arrest

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference in Jerusalem, Monday, Dec. 9, 2024. Netanyahu said he had instructed Israeli missions around the world to beef up security (Photo: PTI)
AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's office said Thursday he is shocked by the horrific, antisemitic shooting of two staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington.

We are witnessing the terrible price of antisemitism and wild incitement against Israel. The blood libels against Israel are costing blood and must be combatted to the bitter end, he said in the statement.

Netanyahu said he had instructed Israeli missions around the world to beef up security.

Two staff members of the Israeli embassy in Washington were shot and killed Wednesday evening while leaving an event at a Jewish museum, and the suspect yelled, Free, free Palestine after he was arrested, police said.

The two victims, a man and a woman, were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum when the suspect approached a group of four people and opened fire, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said at a news conference.

First Published: May 22 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

