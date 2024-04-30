Home / World News / Pak finance ministry sees inflation at 18.5%-19.5% in April, easing in May

Pak finance ministry sees inflation at 18.5%-19.5% in April, easing in May

Gross domestic product growth for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending in June is estimated at 1% and expected to improve in the second half of the fiscal year, it said in its monthly report

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 4:18 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Inflation in Pakistan is expected to hover between 18.5% and 19.5% in April and ease in May to 17.5%-18.5%, the finance ministry said on Tuesday, aiming for a target range of 5%-7% by September next year.
 
Gross domestic product growth for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending in June is estimated at 1% and expected to improve in the second half of the fiscal year, it said in its monthly report.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Pakistan's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 22% for the seventh straight policy meeting on Monday, hours before the International Monetary Fund executive board approved $1.1 billion in funding for Pakistan under a $3 billion standby arrangment signed last year.

The bank's monetary policy committee said in a statement that it was "prudent" to continue with its monetary policy stance at this stage to bring inflation down to the target range.
 
It expects inflation to remain on a downward trajectory, but said that recent oil price volatility posed a risk.
Consumers' inflation expectations also edged up in April.
 
Pakistan's consumer price index (CPI) for March was up 20.7% from the same month last year, the lowest reading in nearly two years and below the finance ministry's projections for the month.
 

Also Read

IMF sees heightening prospects for soft landing in Asian economies

WPI-based inflation increases to 0.73% in December on rise in food prices

WPI inflation in Nov at 0.26%, returns to positive territory after 7 months

IMF under pressure to cut billions of dollars in fees for large borrowers

Sri Lanka approves IMF-backed law to seize any proceeds from crimes

China vows reforms at long delayed party conclave amid challenging economy

Man attacks public, police with sword in London, arrested by authorities

Canada to limit off-campus work hours to 24 weekly from September

Lufthansa, Air France-KLM plan to cut costs after tough first quarter

Higher consumer spending, investment boost French first quarter growth

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :InflationPakistan IMFPakistan Stock ExchangeGDP

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story