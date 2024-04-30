Man attacks public, police with sword in London, arrested by authorities

A man wielding a sword launched an attack on members of the public and two police officers on Tuesday in the east London community of Hainault. According to reports from Reuters, British police detained a 36-year-old man after receiving reports of individuals being stabbed in the busy city.

Videos and photos of the man roaming the streets with the sword began circulating on social media following the incident.



The suspect was apprehended following reports of a vehicle crashing into a house near Hainault train station. According to a report by AP, at least five people, including police were injured in the mass stabbing and rushed to the hospital

Following the incident, Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adeleka stated, "This incident does not appear to be terror-related".

Adelekan expressed sympathy for those affected, acknowledging the fear and concern it may have sparked among residents. Adelekan also assured that the authorities would provide further information as the investigation progresses.

The deputy assistant commissioner also stated that no additional suspects were being pursued.

"This must have been a terrifying incident for those concerned. I know the wider community will be feeling shock and alarm. We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the wider community," he said.

Interior Minister James Cleverly expressed his concern for those affected, assuring that he is closely monitoring the situation at Hainault Station.

In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "I am being regularly updated about the incident at Hainault Station this morning. My thoughts are with those who have been affected".

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, assured the public that patrols would be deployed in the area to ensure their safety.

In a statement, Khan said, "I remain in constant contact with the Commissioner. A man has been arrested and the area secured. The police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident. There will be additional reassurance patrols in the area. The police officers and emergency services showed the best of our city - running towards danger to protect others and I thank them from the bottom of my heart."

"I would urge people not to speculate until the details of this incident are confirmed by the police and avoid posting footage on social media," he added.

(This is a developing story)