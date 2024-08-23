Never do anything half a**ed: Kamala Harris recalls Indian mother's advice

Kamala Harris has officially accepted her nomination as the presidential candidate got Democratic Party, being the first woman of colour to be on a major party ticket in the United States. Harris, currently serving as the Vice President of the United States, delivered a powerful speech during the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where she paid homage to her Indian mother, Shyamala Gopalan, and highlighted her career dedicated to justice and civil rights.

Harris shared the story of her parents, who met during the civil rights movement, and spoke about the values of social justice that they instilled in her. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Harris said, “...my mother was 19 when she crossed the world alone, traveling from India to California with an unshakable dream to be the scientist who would cure breast cancer. When she finished school, she was supposed to return home to a traditional arranged marriage. But as fate would have it, she met my father, Donald Harris, a student from Jamaica.”

“But the harmony between my parents did not last. When I was in elementary school, they split up, and it was mostly my mother who raised us,” she said.

Harris reflected on her upbringing as the child of a single working mother in a working-class neighbourhood, surrounded by a supportive community that taught her the importance of kindness, respect, and compassion.

“Before she [Harris’ mother] could finally afford to buy a home, she rented a small apartment in the East Bay... In the Bay — in the Bay — you either live in the hills or the flatlands. We lived in the flats – a beautiful, working-class neighbourhood of firefighters, nurses and construction workers. All who tended their lawns with pride,” Harris recounted.

Harris spoke about her mother working long hours and leaning on a “trusted circle” to help raise Harris and her sister. She named all the people who contributed to her upbringing, calling them her “family by love.”

Further emphasising on the support system in the community, Harris spoke on the importance of core values, highlighting the importance of kindness, respect and compassion.

“My mother was a brilliant, five-foot-tall brown woman with an accent. And as the eldest child — as the eldest child — I saw how the world would sometimes treat her,” Harris said, going on to add, “She taught us to never complain about injustice, but do something about it. Do something about it.”

Harris pushed this point in her speech, saying that her mother taught her to “never do anything half-assed”.

In her speech, Harris also spoke about the influence of civil rights leaders and her decision to become a lawyer to continue their fight for justice. She pledged to create an ‘opportunity economy’ as president, focusing on jobs, economic growth, and lowering the cost of everyday needs such as healthcare and housing.

In a powerful moment, Harris stated, “On behalf of every American, regardless of party, race, gender or the language your grandmother speaks... I accept your nomination to be president of the United States of America.”

She highlighted the struggles of working-class families, drawing from her own experience growing up with a mother who managed to provide for her family on a strict budget, always teaching the importance of making the most of every opportunity.

Harris outlined her vision for what she called an “opportunity economy”, where everyone, whether from rural areas, small towns, or big cities, would have the chance to compete and succeed. She pledged to unite workers, small business owners, entrepreneurs, and American companies to create jobs, grow the economy, and reduce the cost of essential needs such as healthcare, housing, and groceries.

She also addressed the current political climate, criticising those who denigrate the state of the country. Drawing on a lesson from her mother, Harris urged Americans not to let others define who they are, but to show them through their actions and resilience.

“You know, our opponents in this race are out there every day denigrating America, talking about how terrible everything is. Well, my mother had another lesson she used to teach: Never let anyone tell you who you are. You show them who you are,” Harris concluded.

With her acceptance, Harris is set to face off against the incumbent Republican President nominee Donald Trump in the upcoming November election.



