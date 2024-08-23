South Korea police blames quality failure for fatal fire at battery maker

South Korean police said on Friday a fire at a lithium battery maker that killed 23 people in June occurred as the company raced to produce batteries to meet a deadline without taking action to address signs of dangerous quality failures.
Nine other workers were injured in the fire at battery maker Aricell, majority owned by S-Connect. Calls to Aricell seeking comment following the police announcement were not immediately answered, but the company has previously said it complied with all required safety precautions and training.
Police have been investigating the blaze, one of South Korea's deadliest industrial accidents in recent years, over suspected safety violations after ordering a halt of operations.
The Labour Ministry and police had sought arrest warrants for several executives including the CEO for alleged safety violations and negligence, officials said at a news conference.
The company had failed a quality inspection in April for batteries that were intended to be supplied to the country's military and subsequently ramped up production to make up the backlog to meet a deadline, police official Kim Jong-min said.
It hired temporary and unskilled workers, contributing to a jump in product defect rates, including overheating of finished batteries, but did not take action to contain safety risks, Kim said.
"The accident occurred as the company pushed ahead without taking measures despite problems in various steps in the production process," he said.