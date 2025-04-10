New Trump tariffs push total China duties to 145%, key imports spared

The White House has said that a new round of steep US tariffs on Chinese goods — initiated under President Donald Trump — took effect on Thursday (April 10), bringing the total additional duties on certain items to 145 per cent.

Trump has intensified pressure on China by imposing fresh tariffs of 125 per cent on selected imports. These new levies add to an earlier 20 per cent duty introduced earlier this year in response to alleged Chinese links to the fentanyl trade.

ALSO READ: Trump announces 90-day pause on tariffs, raises China tariffs to 125% This brings the cumulative tariff burden on some Chinese products to 145 per cent, including duties left in place from previous administrations.

However, the latest 125 per cent tariff does not apply universally. Key exclusions include steel and aluminium, as well as automobiles — sectors already covered by separate 25 per cent tariffs under different trade measures.

Other categories such as copper, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, timber, and energy products have also been left out for now, though Trump has hinted these may be addressed in future actions.

US market jitters continue As trade tensions with Beijing escalate, the tariff framework remains complex, with varying levels and exceptions creating a layered policy landscape. At the same time, a 90-day pause on the introduction of new tariffs for several countries has also come into effect, as outlined in a recent presidential directive.

Stock losses deepened after the White House clarified that tariffs on Chinese imports would be set at 145 per cent — higher than the 125 per cent figure initially mentioned by US President Donald Trump.

Markets reversed much of Wednesday’s historic rally as investors weighed the renewed risk of a trade war, which, though less aggressive in tone, still poses significant threats to the economy.

The S&P 500 declined by 5 per cent on Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 1,746 points, while the Nasdaq composite dropped 5.8 per cent.