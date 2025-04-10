Man uses AI avatar in court, raising fresh concerns over ethical boundaries

A courtroom in New York was left stunned last month when a 74-year-old man attempted to represent himself in a legal case using an AI-generated avatar without informing the court. The incident has since reignited debate around the ethical use of artificial intelligence in legal proceedings.

Jerome Dewald, who was representing himself in an employment dispute before the New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division’s First Judicial Department, shocked judges when it was revealed that the figure addressing the court on screen was not a real person, but a computer-generated likeness of a younger Dewald.

The virtual avatar began speaking in a calm and articulate manner, appearing to present Dewald’s arguments. However, confusion quickly arose when a judge asked if the man on the screen was Dewald’s legal representative. As the court had already approved Dewald to act in his own defense, the presence of an unfamiliar figure was unexpected.

Dewald then disclosed that the avatar was not a real person but a digital creation he had generated. “I created that,” he said matter-of-factly. “That is not a real person.”

Justice Sallie Manzanet-Daniels, visibly unimpressed by the revelation, abruptly halted the proceedings. “It would have been helpful to know this when you made your application,” she remarked sternly. “I do not appreciate being misled,” she added, before instructing court staff to turn off the avatar immediately.

The incident quickky gained traction on social media, with a clip of the exchange going viral on platform X (formerly Twitter). One user posted the footage with the caption: “A judge in New York was pi**ed off after a plaintiff tried using an AI lawyer, complete with an avatar.”

According to The New York Times, Dewald later issued a written apology to the court. “My intention was never to deceive,” he wrote. “I was only seeking to present my arguments in the most efficient manner possible. However, I now realise that proper disclosure and transparency must always take precedence.”

The case has brought fresh attention to the role of AI in legal and professional settings. While artificial intelligence continues to transform daily life, from composing emails to assisting with research, experts warn that its use in sensitive, high-stakes environments must be handled with extreme care.

Legal analysts say that although AI tools can support tasks like document review or case analysis, substituting them for human presence in courtrooms is both inappropriate and legally problematic.

The episode serves as a cautionary tale in an age where technology continues to blur the lines between human agency and digital convenience. As the use of AI grows, so too does the need for clear boundaries, ethical standards, and above all, transparency.