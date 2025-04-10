Home / World News / OpenAI sues Elon Musk for unfair competition, escalating legal feud

OpenAI sues Elon Musk for unfair competition, escalating legal feud

The allegations against Musk were filed Wednesday in a federal court in California as a counterclaim to Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI

Elon Musk, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Elon Musk, an early OpenAI investor who now runs his own AI firm, xAI, began a legal offensive against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman more than a year ago. | Image: Bloomberg
Associated Press Oakland
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 8:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
OpenAI is suing Elon Musk for unfair competition and interfering with its business relationships with investors and customers, escalating a legal battle between the ChatGPT maker and the billionaire who helped bankroll the artificial intelligence startup a decade ago. 
The allegations against Musk were filed Wednesday in a federal court in California as a counterclaim to Musk's lawsuit against OpenAI, which is heading to a jury trial next year. 
Musk, an early OpenAI investor who now runs his own AI firm, xAI, began a legal offensive against OpenAI and its CEO Sam Altman more than a year ago, suing for breach of contract over what he said was the betrayal of its founding aims as a nonprofit research laboratory. 
A federal judge in March denied Musk's request for a court order blocking OpenAI from converting itself to a for-profit company but said she could expedite a trial to consider Musk's claims. 
She offered to hold a trial later this year, but it has been pushed back to March 2026. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China hits back at US tariffs with curbs on Hollywood, share drops to 5%

US inflation slows in March, offering relief before looming tariff impact

Wall Street opens lower after sharp rally on Trump tariff reversal

UK financial watchdog's Indian-origin CEO re-appointed for second term

Pakistan to invite fresh bids for privatising national airline PIA

Topics :Elon MuskOpenAIChatGPT

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story