New variant of Covid-19's Omicron detected in Nepal: Health Ministry

Nepal on Monday confirmed the detection of a new Omicron variant of COVID-19 identified as "XBB1.16" and said that at least 10 out of 24 latest samples of patients across the country have tested positive for the new strain.

Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population said it has cautioned its citizens after the detection of XBB1.6 variant, which has been identified and spreading in neighbouring India.

"A new variant of Omicron XBB1.16', spreading in the neighbouring country India, has also been detected in Nepal. So far 10 of the 24 samples tested by the Health Ministry have been confirmed," Dr Sameer Kumar Adhikari, deputy spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population, said.

According to the ministry, to identify the molecular genetic changes in COVID-19, 24 PCR, and antigen-positive samples were collected in March at the National Public Health Laboratory through random sampling.

Of the 24 samples collected, two tested positive for BA.1.1, two for BA. 2, and one for BA. 2.76, 2 for BA.5, two for BA. 5.2, 10 for XBB 1.16, three for XBB 1.5, one for XBB 2.6, and one for XBF.

The health ministry has urged people travelling from abroad to get tested for coronavirus infection at the health desk at borders, and to get the necessary treatment and counselling from nearby hospitals if tested positive, arranged by the ministry, saying that the new variant is spreading rapidly in neighbouring India.

The Ministry has urged denizens to not overlook symptoms of cough, cold, and running nose, and to stay in isolation if these symptoms are observed, vigilant follow the health safety standards, saying that the spreading of COVID-19 can be curbed with the collective effort of all.

The ministry said that 76 new cases (RT-PCR and antigen tests combined) of COVID-19 have been confirmed on Monday while 16 people recovered from the disease.