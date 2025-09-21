New World's Adrian Cheng launches ALMAD to tap digital, tokenised assets

By Twinnie Siu

Adrian Cheng, former chief executive officer of New World Development Co., has announced his next move: a bet on digital assets.

Cheng has launched ALMAD Group, a company that will explore investing in digital assets and real-world asset tokenisation, according to a statement released Sunday. The former New World boss will be the founder and executive chairman of the company, overseeing its financial and technology investment strategies.

The move marks the latest chapter in the career of one of Hong Kong’s best known property executives, who ran New World during a tumultuous period when a prolonged property slump ramped up pressure on both its assets and liabilities.