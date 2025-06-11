New York backs California in opposing Trump's troop deployment in LA

By Madlin Mekelburg

New York Attorney General Letitia James joined California in condemning the Trump administration for deploying troops from the state’s National Guard to respond to immigration protests in Los Angeles.

In a joint statement with Democratic attorneys general from 17 other states, James said the deployment was “unlawful, unconstitutional and undemocratic” because it was taken without California’s consent. The dispute is the latest flash point in a broader legal fight over the limits of President Donald Trump’s executive power.

“The federal administration should be working with local leaders to keep everyone safe, not mobilising the military against the American people,” James said in the statement. “We oppose any action from this administration that will sow chaos, inflame tensions, and put people’s lives at risk – including those of our law enforcement officers.”

The Trump administration deployed thousands of National Guard troops in recent days to respond to protests in Los Angeles, over the objections of state and city officials. Trump called the demonstrations “migrant riots” and said the city would have “burned to the ground” if not for the soldiers. The president and California Governor Gavin Newsom have traded barbs over attempts to quell unrest in the city. Newsom said the decision to send in troops was illegal, and Trump suggested that Newsom should be arrested for his response to the protests. At least 400 people have been arrested in the greater Los Angeles area since the weekend amid clashes between police and demonstrators rallying in response to increasingly aggressive raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Mayor Karen Bass imposed a nighttime curfew on Tuesday in a one-square-mile section of downtown where tensions have run high during days of demonstrations. She said 23 businesses were looted the night before, many were also vandalised and the area had been covered in graffiti. California is seeking a court order to limit military involvement in the protests over Trump’s immigration raids. US District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco set deadlines for each side to file written arguments in the state’s lawsuit and scheduled a hearing for Thursday afternoon. Attorneys general from Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oregon, and Vermont joined James in opposing Trump’s efforts to mobilize troops.