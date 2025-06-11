Home / World News / Three Indian-origin women deplaned in US after row with flight crew

Three Indian-origin women deplaned in US after row with flight crew

A dispute over the flight's destination between three Indian-origin women and a crew member delayed takeoff by over an hour until US police intervened and removed the passengers

Spirit Airlines, Spirit
The disagreement caused a delay of more than an hour, as the aircraft could not depart until police officers arrived and escorted the passengers off the plane. | Photo: X @SpiritAirlines
Vijay Prasad Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 9:56 PM IST
Three women, reportedly of Indian origin, were removed from a Spirit Airlines flight in the United States after a heated exchange with a flight attendant. A video of the incident, originally posted on TikTok, has since gone viral across social media platforms.
 
The disagreement caused a delay of more than an hour, as the aircraft could not depart until police officers arrived and escorted the passengers off the plane.
 
Viral video shows tense interaction
  In the widely circulated clip, the three women are seated together in a row while a flight attendant stands in the aisle nearby. Tension escalates after one of the women challenges the crew member for allegedly providing incorrect information about the flight’s destination.
 
“You don’t know where the flight is going. First of all, you don’t know…” one woman says, referring to the attendant’s earlier comment that the plane was heading to New Orleans instead of New York. 
 
The flight attendant quickly acknowledges the error and responds, “I’m sorry about that. That is my mistake,” before requesting that the women stow their luggage under the seat in front of them. 
However, the disagreement continues as the passengers bring up the mistake again. “You have said so many times that it is New Orleans. So first of all, you have to know where we are going,” one of the women says.
 
Crew responds by escalating the situation 
Following the exchange, the flight attendant informs the passengers that they will be removed from the flight. “Okay, you know, just for that, I’m going to make sure you guys get off. This is easy for me. Watch,” she says.
 
A second video shows police officers boarding the aircraft. According to the TikTok user who filmed the encounter, “After the previous video I posted, we were delayed for an hour. Ultimately, the cops had to show up and threaten to use physical force to remove them.”
 
One officer is seen speaking to the passengers: “Stand up and walk with us. We can talk more out there. But right now, stand up and walk with us.”
 
Police intervene after refusal to leave 
The women initially resisted, continuing to argue with the officers. “I’m telling you what’s happening. Either you are gonna get off the plane, or you’re going to jail,” one officer warned.
 
After more than an hour of delay, the women finally gathered their belongings and exited the aircraft.

Topics :Viral videoTikTokUnited Statesflight delay

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 9:43 PM IST

