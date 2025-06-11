Three Indian-origin women deplaned in US after row with flight crew

Three women, reportedly of Indian origin, were removed from a Spirit Airlines flight in the United States after a heated exchange with a flight attendant. A video of the incident, originally posted on TikTok, has since gone viral across social media platforms.

The disagreement caused a delay of more than an hour, as the aircraft could not depart until police officers arrived and escorted the passengers off the plane.

Viral video shows tense interaction

In the widely circulated clip, the three women are seated together in a row while a flight attendant stands in the aisle nearby. Tension escalates after one of the women challenges the crew member for allegedly providing incorrect information about the flight’s destination.

“You don’t know where the flight is going. First of all, you don’t know…” one woman says, referring to the attendant’s earlier comment that the plane was heading to New Orleans instead of New York. The flight attendant quickly acknowledges the error and responds, “I’m sorry about that. That is my mistake,” before requesting that the women stow their luggage under the seat in front of them. However, the disagreement continues as the passengers bring up the mistake again. “You have said so many times that it is New Orleans. So first of all, you have to know where we are going,” one of the women says.

Crew responds by escalating the situation Following the exchange, the flight attendant informs the passengers that they will be removed from the flight. “Okay, you know, just for that, I’m going to make sure you guys get off. This is easy for me. Watch,” she says. A second video shows police officers boarding the aircraft. According to the TikTok user who filmed the encounter, “After the previous video I posted, we were delayed for an hour. Ultimately, the cops had to show up and threaten to use physical force to remove them.” One officer is seen speaking to the passengers: “Stand up and walk with us. We can talk more out there. But right now, stand up and walk with us.”