Home / World News / Elon Musk 'regrets' social media posts against Trump, says 'went too far'

Elon Musk 'regrets' social media posts against Trump, says 'went too far'

Musk's reaction comes days after the two most powerful men in the US engaged in a war of words

Elon Musk, Donald Trump
Elon Musk and Donald Trump have turned their once-public friendship into a bitter and escalating feud (Photo: Reuters)
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 1:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Billionaire Elon Musk has said he regrets some of his social media posts about US President Donald Trump after their public fallout last week.
 
In a post on his social media platform X, Musk wrote, "I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far."
 
Musk's reaction comes days after the two most powerful men in the US engaged in a war of words. Musk criticised Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill', claiming that it is a spending package that would inflate the deficit and undo efforts made by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), once headed by him. 
 
Musk made these remarks at a CBS interview, just a day before his term as a temporary government worker ended. While Trump has maintained silence on the issue for some time, the feud escalated after Trump responded to reporters at the Oval Office and expressed his disappointment with Musk.  
Following Trump's remarks, Musk took to X and started responding in nearly real time, adding that he had no idea about Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill'. Musk went on to say that it should be called the 'Big Ugly Spending Bill'.  Things escalated further when Trump threatened to cancel all government contracts with Elon Musk's companies, including SpaceX, following which, Musk, in turn, announced that he would decommission SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft — currently the only US vehicle capable of carrying astronauts to the International Space Station. His companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, and Starlink, have been instrumental in key US government programmes.  ALSO READ: Musk threatens to decommission Dragon amid Trump feud, then backs down 

Musk-Trump bromance

 
The bromance between Elon Musk and Donald Trump surfaced after the former supported the Republican President in his 2024 election campaign and donated somewhere between $277 and $288 million for his campaign, making him the largest political donor. 
 
Following Musk's donation and support to Trump, in particular, and Republicans, in general, Musk was appointed as the head of DOGE, an agency established to bring down federal spending. Trump even supported Musk when the latter was being targeted for his political controversies. Tesla showrooms and charging stations were subjected to vandalism along with the car sales falling drastically. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Three killed, 60 injured as Russian drones hit Kharkiv, parts of Ukraine

Major Chinese maker of rare-earth magnets gets green light for US exports

Raids in California rattle immigrants, including those in US legally

Massive military parade celebrating US Army organised on Trump's birthday

Mexican flag fuels debate amid LA protests over immigration raids

Topics :Elon MuskDonald TrumpBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story