Elon Musk 'regrets' social media posts against Trump, says 'went too far'

Musk's reaction comes days after the two most powerful men in the US engaged in a war of words. Musk criticised Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill', claiming that it is a spending package that would inflate the deficit and undo efforts made by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), once headed by him.

Billionaire Elon Musk has said he regrets some of his social media posts about US President Donald Trump after their public fallout last week.

Musk made these remarks at a CBS interview, just a day before his term as a temporary government worker ended. While Trump has maintained silence on the issue for some time, the feud escalated after Trump responded to reporters at the Oval Office and expressed his disappointment with Musk.

Musk-Trump bromance

The bromance between Elon Musk and Donald Trump surfaced after the former supported the Republican President in his 2024 election campaign and donated somewhere between $277 and $288 million for his campaign, making him the largest political donor.

Following Trump's remarks, Musk took to X and started responding in nearly real time, adding that he had no idea about Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill'. Musk went on to say that it should be called the 'Big Ugly Spending Bill'.Things escalated further when Trump threatened to cancel all government contracts with Elon Musk's companies, including SpaceX, following which, Musk, in turn, announced that he would decommission SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft — currently the only US vehicle capable of carrying astronauts to the International Space Station. His companies, including Tesla, SpaceX, and Starlink, have been instrumental in key US government programmes.