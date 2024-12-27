Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

New York to charge fossil fuel firms for damage from climate change

Climate Change Superfund Act is now law, and New York has fired a shot that will be heard round the world: the companies most responsible for the climate crisis will be held accountable

The biggest emitters of greenhouse gases between 2000 and 2018 would be subjected to the fines | Representational Image
AP Albany (US)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 9:47 AM IST
Large fossil fuel companies would have to pay fees to help New York fight the effects of climate change under a bill signed by Governor Kathy Hochul.

The new law requires companies responsible for substantial greenhouse gas emissions to pay into a state fund for infrastructure projects meant to repair or avoid future damage from climate change.

Lawmakers approved the bill, signed on Thursday, earlier this year to force big oil and gas companies to contribute to the cost of repairs after extreme weather events and resiliency projects such as coastal wetland restoration and upgrades to roads, bridges and water drainage systems.

The Climate Change Superfund Act is now law, and New York has fired a shot that will be heard round the world: the companies most responsible for the climate crisis will be held accountable," said state Senator Liz Krueger, a Democrat who sponsored the bill.

The planet's largest climate polluters bear a unique responsibility for creating the climate crisis, and they must pay their fair share to help regular New Yorkers deal with the consequences, Krueger said.

The biggest emitters of greenhouse gases between 2000 and 2018 would be subjected to the fines.

The law won't start penalising companies immediately. Instead, the state must come up with rules on how to identify responsible parties, notify companies of the fines and create a system to determine which infrastructure projects will be paid for by the fund. Legal challenges are expected.

This type of legislation represents nothing more than a punitive new fee on American energy, and we are evaluating our options moving forward, the American Petroleum Institute, the oil industry's top lobbying group, said in a statement.

New York's governor signed the measure months after Vermont put a similar law in place.

Topics :Climate ChangeNew YorkFossil fuelfuel companiesGlobal Warming

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 9:47 AM IST

