New Zealand eyes social media ban for under-16s; law possible by 2026

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has confirmed that a proposal to ban children under the age of 16 from social media is now part of the New Zealand government’s formal work programme — a move that significantly boosts the likelihood of it becoming law, Bloomberg reported.

Education Minister Erica Stanford will lead the government’s efforts to explore the proposed ban and present a range of legislative options to Cabinet, Luxon said at a press conference in Wellington on Sunday.

“I am concerned by the harm social media can cause young New Zealanders and I believe restricting access for under-16s would help protect our kids from bullying, harmful content and social media addiction,” Luxon said in a statement. He added that Stanford “will work across government to explore options for legislation and implementation and bring these to the Cabinet for consideration.”

Members’ bill to remain in ballot

ALSO READ: SC refuses to entertain plea for social media ban on children under 13 The National Party, which leads New Zealand’s three-party coalition government, had already introduced a members’ bill aimed at enforcing the age restriction. Members’ bills require selection from a ballot before they can be debated in Parliament and must secure support from other coalition partners or opposition parties to pass, Bloomberg stated.

Luxon noted that the members’ bill will stay in the ballot while the government-led work progresses.

Following global trends

Luxon said New Zealand’s proposal is in step with similar efforts overseas. Australia passed a law last year prohibiting those under 16 from creating accounts on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. Other countries, including the UK, EU nations, Canada and several US states, are also evaluating similar measures.

As part of the policy development, Education Minister Stanford will examine how other jurisdictions are handling such restrictions and assess what approaches could work in the New Zealand context, subject to Cabinet’s approval.

If the proposal receives the green light, the legislation could be enacted before the next general election in 2026, Stanford told Radio New Zealand.

Australia sets strict social media age limits

Australia made headlines in late 2024 by passing a law that prohibits anyone under 16 from creating accounts on major social media platforms , including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. This legislation, part of amendments to the Online Safety Act, is considered one of the world’s strictest measures aimed at protecting children from the potential harms of social media, such as cyberbullying, exposure to inappropriate content and online predators.

The law places the responsibility squarely on social media companies to implement robust age verification systems and take “reasonable steps” to prevent under-16s from accessing their services. Companies failing to comply face hefty fines of up to 50 million Australian dollars.

The law is set to take effect by December 2025, giving platforms a year to adjust their systems. While the move has been praised by advocates for children’s safety, critics — including some digital rights organisations — warn it could push young users towards less regulated corners of the internet and raise privacy concerns over age verification technologies.

Australia’s initiative reflects a global trend: the UK, several EU countries, Canada and a growing number of US states are considering or implementing similar restrictions, though approaches and minimum ages vary.