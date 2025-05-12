Did Macron hide cocaine on train to Ukraine? French media fact-checks claim

A video of French President Emmanuel Macron hiding a white object during a meeting with his British and German counterparts on board a train has gone viral online. The clip prompted unfounded online speculation claiming the object was cocaine -- allegations that were fact-checked by French media.

The viral video shows Macron in a meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on a train to Ukraine from Poland. During the meeting, Macron is seen using his right hand to sweep the white object off the table, then transferring it to his left hand under the table.

French media outlets like Libération, and news agencies AFP and Associated Press, reported that the object was merely a handkerchief that had been rolled into a ball and placed on the table.

Libération said these accusations aligned with a narrative portraying Western elites as "depraved individuals" who approach war in an "unconscious manner".

Élysée, the official X handle of the French presidency, also rejected the claim. "When European unity becomes inconvenient, disinformation goes so far as to make a simple tissue look like drugs. This fake news is being spread by France’s enemies, both abroad and at home. We must remain vigilant against manipulation," the caption of the post read.

European leaders meet in Ukraine in show of solidarity

Macron, Merz and Starmer travelled to Ukraine for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy along with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

The four nations, who are part of an alliance Britain and France have called 'the coalition of the willing', vowed to increase pressure on Russia until it agreed to a ceasefire in the three-year war. It was the first time the leaders of the four European nations made a joint visit to Ukraine.

On May 10, the French president told Le Parisien that France was persuading its partners on possible ways to support Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Macron said they were working on the presence and strategic footprint of the partner countries. He stated that there had been several exchanges between the British, French and Ukrainian chiefs of staff, who had coordinated the work with all their partners. He added that all of this was becoming clearer and making progress.

