Home / World News / Next round of nuclear talks with US will be held in Rome, says Iran's FM

Next round of nuclear talks with US will be held in Rome, says Iran's FM

Talks seek to limit Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of some of the crushing economic sanctions the US has imposed on the Islamic Republic closing in on a half-century of enmity

Iran, Iran flag
The talks with the US again will be mediated by Oman | Photo: Bloomberg
AP Tehran
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 2:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Iran said Wednesday the next round of negotiations over its rapidly advancing nuclear programme it will have with the United States will be in Rome on Saturday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made the comment on the sidelines of a Cabinet meeting, adding that Iran also anticipated having a meeting Friday with France, Germany and the United Kingdom to discuss the talks.

The talks with the US again will be mediated by Oman. The sultanate has hosted two rounds of talks in Oman's capital, Muscat, and one round at its embassy in Rome.

The talks seek to limit Iran's nuclear programme in exchange for the lifting of some of the crushing economic sanctions the US has imposed on the Islamic Republic closing in on a half-century of enmity.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to unleash airstrikes targeting Iran's programme if a deal isn't reached. Iranian officials increasingly warn that they could pursue a nuclear weapon with their stockpile of uranium enriched to near weapons-grade levels.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Will Vatican get its first K-Pop(e)? South Korean cardinal clears the air

Adidas products may become costlier in the US, thanks to Trump tariffs

4,700 North Korean soldiers killed or wounded fighting for Russia: S Korea

Hoping to regain investor trust, China enacts its first private sector law

'I'd like to be Pope', jokes Donald Trump amid Vatican succession talks

Topics :US-Iran tensionsIranIran nuclear agreement

First Published: Apr 30 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story