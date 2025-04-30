Will Vatican get its first K-Pop(e)? South Korean cardinal clears the air

Cardinal Lazzaro You Heung-sik, a respected South Korean cleric often cited as a 'possible successor' to late Pope Francis , has brushed off growing speculation about his potential rise to the papacy, reported The Korea Times.

Speaking to journalists in the Vatican on Thursday (local time), You made it clear he places no weight on such predictions.

“When I heard that, I just laughed and moved on,” he said. “It’s an honour ... but the speculation will certainly prove wrong. Nobody knows who will succeed Pope Francis. Never in history has a news media outlet guessed that right. This is a historical fact.”

His remarks follow a report from an Italian newspaper last week that listed You alongside Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of the Philippines and Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu of the Democratic Republic of Congo as among the top 12 likely candidates for the next pope.

Cardinal You, however, emphasised humility and wisdom over ambition. When asked what qualities the next pontiff should possess, he stressed the importance of listening-- both in leadership and in community.

“Nowadays, people speak up, but don’t like to listen to others,” he noted. “When you walk together, the most important thing is to listen well. If you love your companions, you would listen. If you don’t, you don’t listen.”

All about Cardinal Lazzaro You Heung-sik

Born in 1951 in Nonsan, South Chungcheong Province, You has dedicated his life to the Catholic Church. He served as both professor and president of the Catholic University of Daejeon before being appointed Bishop Coadjutor of the Diocese of Daejeon in 2003 by Pope John Paul II. Four years later, he became a member of the Pontifical Council Cor Unum.

In 2014, Cardinal You played host to Pope Francis during his historic visit to South Korea, a moment he recalls with deep emotion. In 2021, Pope Francis appointed him prefect of the Congregation for the Clergy, and the following year, he was elevated to the rank of cardinal.

Throughout his ministry, Cardinal You has remained a vocal advocate for the marginalised. His concern for the people of North Korea, one of the most impoverished and isolated nations, has also drawn international attention.