Home / World News / Nine died, seven injured in Texas mall shooting: Here's all you should know

Nine died, seven injured in Texas mall shooting: Here's all you should know

Texas witnessed a mass shooting in Allen Premium Outlets mall, 9 died, and 7 were injured in the shooting. The US has witnessed 198 such incidents so far.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Nine died, seven injured in Texas mall shooting: Here's all you should know

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 11:11 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A gunman killed 9 innocent people, including a child, and wounded 7 in premium outlets in Allen, United States.

The gunman who acted in the mass shooting was alone and killed by the police officer after the gunman started firing indiscriminately at the passerby in Allen.

It is not the first time that America witnessed any such incidents, a mass shooting is common in the USA, and only this year, the country has experienced at least 198 such incidents.

Texas governor Greg Abbott called the incident an "unspeakable tragedy." He further said the state is ready with any offer of assistance from the local authorities if needed.

Allen, Texas, has only 100,500 people and is 20 miles (32 km) north of central Dallas. It used to be a very calm state. Such incidents are very shocking to people living here.

According to the hospital spokesperson, "the ages of the victims are around 5 to 51".

Witnesses at the spot described the gunman as dressed all in black and CCTV footage also showed the gunman with an AR-15-style rifle lying near his dead body.

US police asked the locals to send the videos captured on the scene to contact the FBI as they are collecting evidence.

More restrictions on gun ownership

After knowing about the unfortunate incident, President Biden holds a high-level meeting to tighten gun control amid this mass shooting tragedy.

Republicans in Congress are unlikely to back such a call, and even in Texas, gun ownership with little restriction is widespread.

Adults above the age of 21 are allowed to have a handgun without any licence unless they don't have any previous conviction.

There are very limited restrictions on the possession of rifles and shotguns.

Those who witnessed the mass shooting called it a tragic day for Allen.

Also Read

Texas mall mass shooting witnesses saw multiple bodies, including security

Multiple people shot dead at Texas' Dallas outlet mall; gunman dead

1 killed, 3 wounded in Texas shopping mall shooting; motive unkown

Teen killed, four others injured in shooting at Texas lounge over weekend

18,000 cows killed in Texas dairy farm explosion, deadliest barn fire in US

My career of 280 years': Biden jokes off 2024 US prez poll age concerns

US NSA meets Doval in Saudi Arabia, next meeting in Australia this month

Singapore may vote on soaring rent as locals feel real estate price pinch

LIVE: 2 dead, 1 injured as IAF MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashes in Rajasthan

Fire in south Peru gold mine kills at least 27 in night shift: Officials

Topics :TexasShootingUS mass shooting

First Published: May 08 2023 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story