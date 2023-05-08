Nine died, seven injured in Texas mall shooting: Here's all you should know

A gunman killed 9 innocent people, including a child, and wounded 7 in premium outlets in Allen, United States.



The gunman who acted in the mass shooting was alone and killed by the police officer after the gunman started firing indiscriminately at the passerby in Allen.



It is not the first time that America witnessed any such incidents, a mass shooting is common in the USA, and only this year, the country has experienced at least 198 such incidents.



Texas governor Greg Abbott called the incident an "unspeakable tragedy." He further said the state is ready with any offer of assistance from the local authorities if needed.



Allen, Texas, has only 100,500 people and is 20 miles (32 km) north of central Dallas. It used to be a very calm state. Such incidents are very shocking to people living here.



According to the hospital spokesperson, "the ages of the victims are around 5 to 51".



Witnesses at the spot described the gunman as dressed all in black and CCTV footage also showed the gunman with an AR-15-style rifle lying near his dead body.



US police asked the locals to send the videos captured on the scene to contact the FBI as they are collecting evidence. More restrictions on gun ownership

After knowing about the unfortunate incident, President Biden holds a high-level meeting to tighten gun control amid this mass shooting tragedy.



Republicans in Congress are unlikely to back such a call, and even in Texas, gun ownership with little restriction is widespread.



Adults above the age of 21 are allowed to have a handgun without any licence unless they don't have any previous conviction.



There are very limited restrictions on the possession of rifles and shotguns.



Those who witnessed the mass shooting called it a tragic day for Allen.

