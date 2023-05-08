Singapore may vote on soaring rent as locals feel real estate price pinch



“We’re all moving out in our early ‘20s and now there’s this: ‘oh, just go back home’” to your parents, Sonam said from Bangkok, declining to give her last name for fear of losing her job. “The fact that they’re so unaware of what is really happening to millennials and what we need to be able to survive in Singapore — it’s just bizarre to me.” The pain is trickling down to young singles like Sonam who are largely shut out of the nation’s subsidized housing program and starting to question the government’s resolve to tackle the problem. The 33-year-old tech worker, a life-long supporter of the ruling People’s Action Party, moved to Thailand after her landlord raised her rent by 70% for a two-year lease. She plans to support the opposition in the next election.



Top leaders are growing concerned. Last month the government announced a bold move to double the stamp duty to 60% for foreigners buying homes — the highest levy among major global cities — while taking other steps such as releasing more land for construction. For the PAP, solving the housing problem is crucial as the party navigates succession as Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, son of the nation’s founding father, is preparing to hand power to the next generation of party leaders. The party had its worst showing in the 2020 vote despite winning 89% of parliamentary seats, prompting Lee to say that policies must reflect the younger generation’s “significantly different life aspirations and priorities.”



In a national address last week, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong — who is positioned to succeed Lee — acknowledged that prices have soared, but said incomes have kept pace. “To have such steep increases for foreigners certainly point towards the ruling party starting to build its narrative” for the vote, said Nydia Ngiow, a managing director at BowerGroupAsia, a policy advisory firm. “This adds to the speculation that the elections could be held earlier than 2025.”



Growing anxieties over property strike at a pillar of government policy dating back to the 1960s that has buoyed six decades of PAP rule: The provision of subsidized housing to about 80% of the population, giving Singapore one of the highest home ownership rates in the world. While the Housing & Development Board program has won plaudits around the globe, its eligibility rules generally favor married couples over young singles like Sonam. “In Singapore, the prime minister has to be a real estate agent,” he said. “So I’m learning and brushing up my skills.”



The Ministry of National Development said there was a significant surge in applications for subsidized housing, and that it’s taken steps to update policies “to better meet” the diverse aspirations and needs of its population.

The soaring home prices partly stem from a broader supply shortage after construction ground to a halt during the pandemic. While the government has since pledged to speed up new developments, other attempts to solve the problem have been met with mixed reactions.



Sonam, the tech worker, would like to see the government lower the HDB age requirement for singles. A Workers’ Party lawmaker last year proposed dropping it to 28. Opposition lawmakers were critical of a housing grant increase this year, saying it would set Singapore off on a continuous price spiral. Others complained the policy disproportionately benefits couples. A new pilot program offering hostel-like public housing for low-income singles was meanwhile likened on social media to prisons.



Even with the latest stamp duty increase, Sonam remains unconvinced. The housing market may soon cool as new units come online, with almost 40,000 public and private completions due this year alone. Prices in the private market are expected to rise about 2% to 3% in 2024, only slightly higher than the pre-pandemic rate of 1.3%, said Wong Xian Yang, Cushman & Wakefield’s head of research for Singapore and Southeast Asia.