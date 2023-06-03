Home / World News / Nine Indian merchant vessel sailors released after long captivity in Libya

Nine Indian merchant vessel sailors released after long captivity in Libya

Nine Indian sailors of a merchant vessel who were held captive for several months by a local militia in Libya have been released, people familiar with the development said on Saturday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Nine Indian merchant vessel sailors released after long captivity in Libya

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 8:48 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nine Indian sailors of a merchant vessel who were held captive for several months by a local militia in Libya have been released, people familiar with the development said on Saturday.

After their release on Wednesday, the Indian nationals reached the Libyan capital of Tripoli where they were received by the Indian Ambassador to Tunisia.

It is learnt that the group contacted the Indian embassy in Tunisia on February 15 and told it that Merchant Vessel MT Maya 1, where they were working, broke down near the coast of Libya and they have been taken into captivity by a local militia.

The mission immediately took up the matter with the Libyan authorities seeking consular access and to ensure safety and repatriation of the group to India as early as possible.

The Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian mission continued to follow up the matter with authorities concerned in Libya and kept the family members of the Indian nationals posted regularly about the developments in the case.

The group has been accommodated in a hotel in Tripoli till their exit visa formalities are completed, the people cited above said.

The ship is owned by a Greek company and carries the flag of Cameroon. It was sailing from Malta to Tripoli carrying petroleum products.

Out of nine Indian crew, five are from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Rajasthan, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

Also Read

Signs of Libya's partition grow, election needed, warns UN special envoy

Legal process for former Indian Navy sailors in Qatar started: MEA

Thai navy search for 31 sailors after ship sinks in Gulf of Thailand

Thai navy ship sinks in Gulf of Thailand; rescue underway for sailors

Govt approves foreign training for Olympian sailors ahead of Asian Games

UN talks on plastic pollution end; next zero draft of legally binding pact

UN climate summit in UAE to deliver game-changing results: Senior official

Sri Lanka President urges party unity to handle economic crisis

EAM meets South African President Ramaphosa; conveys PM Modi's greetings

Debt deal imposes new work requirements for food aid, frustrates Democrats

Topics :LibyaLibya ships capsize

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 10:09 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story