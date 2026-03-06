Home / World News / No deal with Iran except 'unconditional surrender', declares Trump

No deal with Iran except 'unconditional surrender', declares Trump

Trump said in a social media post, adding that they would work to boost Iran's economy

US President Donald Trump
Trump told Reuters on Thursday that he wants to be involved in choosing the next leader of Iran. (Image Credit: Bloomberg)
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 8:02 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
US President Donald Trump said on Friday there would be no deal struck with Iran except "unconditional surrender," a week after launching war with Israel against Tehran.
 
"After that, and the selection of a great and acceptable 
 
Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction," Trump said in a social media post, adding that they would work to boost Iran's economy.
 
Trump told Reuters on Thursday that he wants to be involved in choosing the next leader of Iran.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Iran war has driven surge in global demand for Russian energy, says Kremlin

Epstein Files: Justice Dept releases interview of woman who accused Trump

Qatar energy minister warns Gulf exports could halt within weeks: Report

After Iran and Venezuela, why is Cuba Trump's next foreign policy focus

Sri Lanka Navy 'safely' transfers 204 Iranian sailors from ship to Colombo

Topics :Donald TrumpUSIsrael Iran Conflict

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story