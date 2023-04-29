Home / World News / No decision yet on Yoon Suk Yeo-Fumio Kishida summit in Seoul next month

No decision yet on Yoon Suk Yeo-Fumio Kishida summit in Seoul next month

"Nothing has been officially decided yet," a senior presidential official told reporters in Boston, where Yoon is on the second leg of his state visit to the US

Seoul
No decision yet on Yoon Suk Yeo-Fumio Kishida summit in Seoul next month

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 10:25 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

South Korea's presidential office said that no decision has been made yet on reported plans of a summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Seoul next month.

Japanese media reported on Saturday hat Seoul and Tokyo are in talks to arrange Kishida's visit to the South Korean capital and a summit with Yoon on May 7 and 8, reports Yonhap News Agency.

"Nothing has been officially decided yet," a senior presidential official told reporters in Boston, where Yoon is on the second leg of his state visit to the US.

Yoon held a summit with Kishida in Tokyo last month in the wake of his government's decision to compensate Korean victims of Japanese wartime forced labour without contributions from Japanese firms.

--IANS

ksk/

Also Read

South Korea set to normalise military intelligence sharing with Japan

Seoul announces additional sanctions on Pyongyang for missile tests

South Korea formally restores Japan on trade 'white list' after 3 years

S Korea in shock, grief as 153 die in Halloween stampede due to crowd surge

Kim Jong Un's sister makes insulting threats to Seoul over sanctions

Economic uncertainty in Pakistan shrinks Eid-related spending by 40%

EAM Jaishankar inaugurates Indian Embassy in Dominican Republic

South Korea's President Yoon talks of nuclear threat at Harvard visit

North Korea insults US Prez Biden, slams defence agreement with Seoul

LIVE: India logs 7,171 new Covid-19 cases, active infections fall to 51,314

Topics :South KoreaJapan

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story