No 'hurdle' left in holding polls after ex-PM Imran's arrest: Pak analyst

Imran Khan's conviction and his three-year jail term in a corruption case have cleared a "major hurdle" for the ruling PML-N and the military establishment, who appear to be on the same page, to hold the elections, a leading political analyst said on Saturday.

Former Pakistan prime minister Khan, 70, was arrested from his Zaman Park home in Lahore on Saturday shortly after an Islamabad trial court found him guilty of corrupt practices in the Toshakhana corruption case and sentenced him to three-year imprisonment.