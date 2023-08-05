PTI to challenge ex-PM Imran's 3-year sentence in Toshakhana case: Qureshi

The sentencing and arrest of Imran Khan in the Toshakhana corruption case is "politically motivated", his close aide and former Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Saturday, asserting that the party will challenge the verdict and use all legal means to defend the ex-prime minister.

Khan, 70, was arrested from his Zaman Park home in Lahore on Saturday shortly after an Islamabad trial court found him guilty of corrupt practices in the Toshakhana case and sentenced him to three years in prison.