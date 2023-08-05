Home / World News / Pakistan police arrest 10 PTI workers for protesting ex-PM Imran's arrest

Pakistan police arrest 10 PTI workers for protesting ex-PM Imran's arrest

The case alleges that Khan deliberately concealed details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana

Press Trust of India Lahore
PTI chief Imran Khan

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 6:51 PM IST
Police in Pakistan's Punjab province on Saturday arrested 10 PTI workers for protesting a trial court's conviction and sentencing of former prime minister Imran Khan in a corruption case.

Khan, 70, was arrested from his Zaman Park home in Lahore on Saturday shortly after an Islamabad trial court found him guilty of corrupt practices in the Toshakhana corruption case and sentenced him to three-year imprisonment.

The case alleges that Khan deliberately concealed details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana, a repository where presents handed to government officials from foreign officials are kept, during his time as the prime minister and proceeds from their reported sales.

Topics :Imran KhanPakistan Protest

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 6:51 PM IST

