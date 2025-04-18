No new polio case reported in Pakistan in two months, say officials

Pakistan's efforts to eradicate the polio virus are looking promising as no new case of the crippling disease has been reported in more than two months.

The development comes after six polio cases of the poliovirus were reported in the current year, following 74 cases in 2024.

However, no case was reported after February 10.

A meeting to review polio eradication efforts, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, was informed that the break in the spread of the virus was due to rigorous nationwide polio vaccination campaigns, Dawn reported.

The prime minister commended the relevant government institutions, international organisations and partners who are working to make Pakistan polio-free.

He directed the relevant authorities to ensure awareness and community mobilisation regarding the polio vaccination campaigns across the country.

It must be ensured that every child under five years of age is administered the polio vaccine during the anti-polio campaign starting from April 21, PM Shehbaz added.

The prime minister emphasised that, alongside polio, routine immunisation campaigns for protection against other dangerous diseases should also be fully ensured.

Despite challenging conditions, healthcare workers participating in anti-polio campaigns are playing a frontline role in the fight against this disease, the prime minister said, adding the entire nation, including himself, was proud of the hardworking vaccinators.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed on the upcoming vaccination campaign from April 21 to 27, during which 4.5 million children will be targeted. A total of 415,000 polio workers will participate in the campaign.

The PM was told that, as per his instructions, a third-party validation of the campaign will be completed from April 28 to 30. Moreover, the cold chain tracking of the anti-polio campaigns is being monitored under a digital system.

Pakistan is one of the only two polio-endemic countries in the world, the other is neighbouring Afghanistan.