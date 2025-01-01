No one can ever stop China's reunification with Taiwan, says Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping underlined that no one could prevent China's 'reunification' with Taiwan, and affirmed that China will continue its "united front" efforts.

In his New Year's message on Tuesday, Xi also highlighted China's aim to strengthen international cooperation, promote mutual understanding, and build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Earlier, Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, said in a post on X, "On New Year's Eve, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered his 2025 New Year message via China Media Group and the Internet."

"We Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one and the same family. No one can ever sever the bond of kinship between us, and no one can ever stop China's reunification, a trend of the times," Xi Jinping said.

He also stressed that China will work with other countries to ensure enhanced cooperation.

"As changes unseen in a century accelerate across the world, it is important to rise above estrangement and conflict with a broad vision, and care for the future of humanity with great passion. China will work with all countries to promote friendship and cooperation, enhance mutual learning among different cultures, and build a community with a shared future for mankind. We must jointly create a better future for the world," he said.

Earlier, on December 28, China's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) announced that it would investigate claims made in a YouTube video about China's efforts to politically influence young Taiwanese and encourage them to apply for Chinese ID cards, Taipei Times reported.

The council's comments followed the release of a video on Saturday by Taiwanese rapper Chen Po-yuan and YouTuber "Pa Chiung," detailing China's "united front" tactics. It is the second video on the subject released by the pair this month.

In the video, Chen visited the Taiwan Youth Entrepreneurship Park in Quanzhou, Fujian Province, and the Strait Herald news platform in Xiamen, China.

Lin Jingdong, Assistant Director of the Strait Herald and a member of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), discussed strategies used to influence young Taiwanese as part of China's "united front" tactics, Taipei Times reported.

The tactics include "incubating" young Taiwanese through Taiwan-related organisations and collaborating with small-scale influencers.