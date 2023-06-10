Home / World News / No other platform has the power Twitter does: CEO Linda Yaccarino

No other platform has the power Twitter does: CEO Linda Yaccarino

"No other platform has this power and no other place has the people I've met this week. Stay tuned -- we're making history," she said in a tweet

IANS New Delhi
No other platform has the power Twitter does: CEO Linda Yaccarino

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 8:55 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino on Saturday said that no other platform has the power Twitter has and they are going to make history.

Yaccarino, who replaced Elon Musk as Twitter CEO earlier this week, said that week one has been intoxicating.

"No other platform has this power and no other place has the people I've met this week. Stay tuned -- we're making history," she said in a tweet.

Twitter's mission is crystal clear and "everyone's invited -- creators, presidential candidates, everyone in between," Yaccarino added.

Yaccarino, former Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships at NBC Universal, also hired Joe Benarroch who worked with her as executive vice president at NBC Universal.

"Week one has been intoxicating. There's absolutely nothing like Twitter, its people, all of you. And I'm here for ALL of it," she further posted.

Yaccarino joined Twitter at the time when its US ad sales plunged 59 per cent in April and the month of May did not look bright either.

According to The New York Times, Twitter's US advertising revenue for the five weeks from April 1 to the first week of May was $88 million, down 59 per cent from a year earlier.

"In internal forecasts, the company projected that ad sales would keep declining, handing a tough challenge to its new chief executive," the report noted.

Yaccarino said last month that she is prepared to build Twitter 2.0 and transform the business together with Musk and millions of platform users.

--IANS

na/ksk/

Also Read

Who's Linda Yaccarino, the executive likely to replace Musk as Twitter CEO?

Meta-owned WhatsApp working on new 'text editor' for iOS beta: Report

Committed to security of diplomatic facilities, says US condemning attack

WhatsApp may introduce 3 new features for text editor in drawing tool

Twitter introduces new verification badge for identifying company employees

Ramaswamy pledges to pardon 'indicted' Trump if elected as Prez in 2024

OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman calls on China to help shape AI safety guidelines

LIVE: United opposition could work a miracle in 2024, says Shatrughan Sinha

Over 5,800 people evacuated after Kakhovka dam collapse

Canada joins US in hearings against Mexico's proposed ban on GM corn

Topics :TwitterSocial media apps

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story