Home / World News / No written confirmation on Xi's participation at G20 summit: Official

No written confirmation on Xi's participation at G20 summit: Official

India is awaiting a written confirmation from China on President Xi Jinping's participation in the G20 Leaders Summit scheduled here next weekend

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Chinese leader Xi Jinping

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 8:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

India is awaiting a written confirmation from China on President Xi Jinping's participation in the G20 Leaders Summit scheduled here next weekend, Muktesh Pardeshi, Special Secretary for G20, said on Friday.

"We have seen some reports in the newspapers. But, we go by written confirmation. And we have not seen (a written confirmation). Unless we see that I am not in a position to say either way,"Pardeshi told PTI when asked about reports of Xi skipping the G20 meeting on September 9-10 and deputing Prime Minister Li Qiang for the event.

Pardeshi said the participation of world leaders in summits such as the G20 is usually conveyed through a diplomatic note.

"I think that is awaited...We have received most of the other confirmations," he said on Xi's participation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already conveyed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that it will not be possible for him to travel to India to participate in the summit.

US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva are among the G20 leaders who have already confirmed their participation in the summit.

Modi will hand over the baton of the G20 Presidency to Brazilian President Lula on September 10.

Brazil will formally assume the G20 Presidency on December 1.

Also Read

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidency

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Security preparations for next month's G20 meet in full swing: Delhi Police

India suggests G20 to cooperate in dealing with fugitive economic offenders

US hiring likely to slow again amid writers' strike, Yellow bankruptcy

Petrol, diesel prices continue to surge amid social unrest in Pakistan

Saudi money is unbeatable, says Ben Stokes as Kingdom sets eye on cricket

UN chief Guterres sends proposal to Russia to revive Black Sea grain deal

Topics :G20 meetingChina

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 8:26 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story