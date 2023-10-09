Nobel Prize 2023 in Economic Sciences awarded to Claudia Goldin

The 2023 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel has been awarded to American economic historian and labour economist Claudia Goldin "for having advanced our understanding of women's labour market outcomes." The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences made the announcement on Monday.

Claudia Goldin holds the title of Henry Lee Professor of Economics at Harvard University. She served as the director of the Development of the American Economy programme at the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) from 1989 to 2017. Currently, she is the co-director of NBER's Gender in the Economy group.

Goldin's research focuses on the female labour force, gender gap in earnings, income inequality, technological change, education, and immigration. The Nobel Prize committee has recognised her contributions in these areas.

The Nobel Prize is a prestigious award in six fields: Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, Literature, Peace, and Economic Sciences. The latter was added only in 1968. This announcement marked the conclusion of this year's Nobel Prize announcements, which began on October 2.

Last year, the award for economic sciences went to Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond, and Philip Dybvig for their work on "bank failures and their profound impact on America's response to the 2007-2008 financial crisis."

This prize has been awarded 54 times to 92 laureates. Of the 92 awards given so far in Economics, only two have been awarded to women: Elinor Ostrom in 2009 and Esther Duflo in 2019. Goldin will be the 93rd recipient of the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences and the third woman to receive this prestigious award.