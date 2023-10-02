Home / World News / Nobel Prize 2023 in Medicine awarded to Katalin Kariko, Drew Weissman

Nobel Prize 2023 in Medicine awarded to Katalin Kariko, Drew Weissman

The 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded to Swedish geneticist Svante Paab

BS Web Team
Photo: Twitter/@NobelPrize

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 2 2023 | 3:46 PM IST
The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for 2023 has been awarded to Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications, enabling effective mRNA vaccines to develop against Covid-19.

BREAKING NEWS

The prestigious award is given annually by the Nobel Assembly, consisting of 50 professors at the Karolinska Institutet. It recognises scientists who have made significant contributions to the field of medicine for the benefit of humankind.

So far, 113 Nobel Prizes in Physiology or Medicine have been awarded since 1901, of which 12 have been given to women. The youngest medicine laureate ever is Frederick G. Banting, who received the 1923 Medicine Prize for the discovery of insulin at the age of 32.

Last year the Nobel Prize for Physiology was awarded to Swedish geneticist Svante Paabo. Paabo, who directs the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, was recognised for his groundbreaking work in extracting and analysing DNA from ancient bones, particularly those of Neanderthals.

His research has significantly advanced our understanding of extinct hominins and human evolution.

The Nobel Prize announcements are a highly anticipated event every October, with committees convening in Stockholm and Oslo to reveal the laureates.

Since its inception in 1901, the Nobel Prize has been awarded to scientists who have made the most important discoveries for the benefit of humankind.

Topics :Nobel PrizeMedicines

First Published: Oct 2 2023 | 3:46 PM IST

