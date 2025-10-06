Nobel Prize 2025 announcements begin today: Full list of winners, schedule

The Nobel Prize, one of the world’s most prestigious awards, will be announced from October 6 to October 13. The awards span across six categories, including physiology or medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, peace and economic sciences.

Ahead of the first announcement, the Nobel Committee has shared the official schedule.

Nobel Prize 2025: Full schedule

• Physiology or medicine: October 6 (Monday), 11.30 CEST (3.00 pm IST). Announced by the Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet, Wallenbergsalen

• Physics: October 7 (Tuesday), 11.45 CEST (3.15 pm IST). Announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm

• Chemistry: October 8 (Wednesday), 11.45 CEST (3.15 pm IST). Announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm

• Literature: October 9 (Thursday), 13.00 CEST (4.30 pm IST). Announced by the Swedish Academy, Stockholm • Peace: October 10 (Friday), 11.00 CEST (2.30 pm IST). Announced by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Norwegian Nobel Institute, Oslo • Economic Sciences: October 13 (Monday), 11.45 CEST (3.15 pm IST). Announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm What is the Nobel Prize? The Nobel Prize is awarded to individuals or organisations that have made the greatest contributions to humanity in the preceding year. Originally established in 1895 by Alfred Nobel, the prizes were first awarded in physics, chemistry, physiology or medicine, literature, and peace.