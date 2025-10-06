Monday, October 06, 2025 | 03:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, Shimon Sakaguchi win Nobel Prize in medicine

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

The 2025 Nobel Prize in physiology or medicine has been jointly awarded to Mary E Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi for their discoveries concerning peripheral immune tolerance, the Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institutet announced on Monday.
 
The trio identified the body’s security guards, regulatory T cells, that stop immune cells from mistakenly attacking the body’s own tissues.
 
“Their discoveries have been decisive for our understanding of how the immune system functions and why we do not all develop serious autoimmune diseases,” said Olle Kampe, chair of the Nobel Committee.
 

Sakaguchi’s early breakthrough

 
In 1995, Shimon Sakaguchi made a discovery that changed how scientists understood the immune system. He discovered a new class of immune cells that protect the body from autoimmune diseases, a major step forward in immunology.
 
 
In 2001, Mary Brunkow and Fred Ramsdell uncovered another crucial part of the puzzle. While studying a mouse strain prone to autoimmune diseases, they found a mutation in a gene they named Foxp3. They also demonstrated that mutations in the human version of this gene lead to a severe autoimmune disorder known as IPEX.

Linking the discoveries

 
Two years later, Sakaguchi connected these findings by proving that the Foxp3 gene controls the development of the same immune cells he had discovered earlier. These cells, now called regulatory T cells, act as monitors that keep other immune cells in check and help the body tolerate its own tissues.
 

Impact on modern medicine

 
The laureates’ discoveries laid the foundation for the field of peripheral tolerance and opened new paths for developing treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Their research has also improved the prospects of organ transplantation with several therapies now undergoing clinical trials.

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

