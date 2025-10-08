Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, Omar Yaghi win Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, Omar Yaghi win Nobel Prize in Chemistry

The Nobel Prize laureates created molecular constructions with large spaces through which gases and other chemicals can flow

chemistry nobel prize 2025

The total prize amount of 11 million Swedish kronor will be shared equally between the laureates.5

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2025 to Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar M Yaghi for the development of metal-organic frameworks.
 
According to the Academy, the Nobel Prize laureates created molecular constructions with large spaces through which gases and other chemicals can flow. These constructions, metal-organic frameworks, can be used to harvest water from desert air, capture carbon dioxide, store toxic gases, or catalyse chemical reactions. 
 
“Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) have enormous potential, bringing previously unforeseen opportunities for custom-made materials with new functions,” says Heiner Linke, Chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry.
 
 
The total prize amount of 11 million Swedish kronor will be shared equally between the laureates.

About the winners

  • Susumu Kitagawa: He was born in 1951 in Kyoto, Japan, and secured a PhD in 1979 from Kyoto University. He is currently a professor at Kyoto University, Japan.
  • Richard Robson: He was born in 1937 in Glusburn, United Kingdom, and got a PhD in 1962 from the University of Oxford. He's a professor at the University of Melbourne, Australia.
  • Omar M Yaghi: Born in 1965 in Amman, Jordan, he has a PhD from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, US. He's a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, US.

Discoveries may solve major challenges

Following the laureates’ groundbreaking discoveries, chemists have built tens of thousands of different MOFs. According to the Academy, some of these discoveries may contribute to solving humankind’s greatest challenges, with applications that include separating PFAS from water, breaking down traces of pharmaceuticals in the environment, capturing carbon dioxide, or harvesting water from desert air.

More From This Section

US reciprocal tariffs' fallout: Supply chains brace for disruption

No signs of improvement: Gita Gopinath slams 'Liberation Day' tariffs

Softbank

SoftBank to acquire ABB's $5.4 bn robotics arm, boosting global AI push

Jaguar land rover/JLR

UK's Vertu Motors sees up to $7.4 million hit from JLR cyberattack

pakistan Flag

11 soldiers, 19 TTP militants killed during clash in northwest Pakistan

European Union, EU

Europe to start biometric checks for non-EU travellers from Oct 12: Details

Topics : Nobel Prize Nobel Chemistry Prize Akzo Nobel BS Web Reports Oxford University

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayKarwa Chauth DatePunjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda DiedBihar Election 2025 AgendasUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon