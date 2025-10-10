Friday, October 10, 2025 | 02:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, snubbing Trump's hopes

Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, snubbing Trump's hopes

Maria Corina Machado wins 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, snubbing Trump's hopes

maria, nobel prize winner 2025

Machado received the Nobel Peace Prize for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela.

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025 to Maria Corina Machado, snubbing US President Donald Trump’s hopes, who claimed ending “seven wars”. 
Machado received the Nobel Peace Prize for her work on promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve fair and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy. 
As the leader of the democracy movement in Venezuela, Machado is one of the most extraordinary examples of civilian courage in Latin America in recent times, the committee said. “Machado has been a key, unifying figure in a political opposition that was once deeply divided – an opposition that found common ground in the demand for free elections and representative government,” the Nobel Committee said.
 

More From This Section

Gaza, Gaza strike

Israeli forces start pulling back from parts of Gaza under ceasefire deal

china Flag, China

In Xi's China tycoons are vanishing, and Liuzhi may be the reason why

Donald Trump, Trump

Russia supports Donald Trump's candidacy for Nobel Peace Prize 2025

Japan's Komeito party leader Tetsuo Saito speaks to the media, after a meeting with LDP's newly elected chief Sanae Takaichi, at the parliament in Tokyo, Japan October 10, 2025 | Reuters

Japan's Komeito exits ruling coalition citing concerns over corruption

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron

Macron set to appoint new French PM in last-ditch move to tackle turmoil

Topics : Nobel Prize Donald Trump nobel peace prize BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon