Trump hints at major decision on Russia-Ukraine war within two weeks

Trump said that his decision is dependent on what happens in the next two weeks and pushed for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Trump again claimed that he stopped a 'potential' nuclear war between India and Pakistan and six other wars, and 3 potential ones (Photo:PTI)
ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 7:25 AM IST
US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said that he is going to take a "very important decision" in the next two weeks on Russia-Ukraine war, suggesting that he might impose "massive sanctions or tariffs" on Kremlin or tell Kyiv that it's not Washington's war.

Trump said that his decision is dependent on what happens in the next two weeks and pushed for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Speaking to the reporters at the Oval Office, Donald Trump said, "In two weeks, we are going to know which way I am going because I'm going to go one way or another. It's going to be very important decision. I'm gonna decide whether it's not massive sanctions or massive tariffs or both or do we do nothing and say it's your fight."

"It takes two to tango. I wanted to have a meeting with those two. We'll see if they don't have a meeting, then why it was so, after I told them to have a meeting," he added.

When asked about a US factory reportedly hit in Ukraine during recent Russian missile attacks, Donald Trump said, ""I'm not happy about it and I'm not happy about anything about that war. I've settled seven wars and you think about pre-wars, that'll be three so 10 wars. Not happy at all. Over the next two weeks we are going to find out which ways it's going to go."

Trump again claimed that he stopped a 'potential' nuclear war between India and Pakistan and six other wars, and 3 potential ones.

"I've settled seven wars, and you think about pre-wars, that'll be three, so 10 wars. Not happy at all. Over the next two weeks, we are going to find out how it's going to go. We solved what could've been a nuclear war with India and Pakistan. It was getting ready to be a nuclear war."

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Vladimir Putin is ready to meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, provided all issues relating to the settlement of the conflict between Moscow and Kiev are thoroughly worked out.

Lavrov told RT on Thursday, "The Russian president repeatedly said that he is ready to meet, including with Zelensky, if there is an understanding that all issues that require consideration at the highest level have been worked out thoroughly" by experts and ministers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Donald TrumpVladimir PutinDonald Trump administrationRussia Ukraine ConflictUS RussiaZelenskyy

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 7:25 AM IST

