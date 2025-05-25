Home / World News / North Korea detains 3 officials over failed launch of naval destroyer

North Korea detains 3 officials over failed launch of naval destroyer

Law enforcement authorities detained the chief engineer, head of the hull construction workshop and deputy manager for administrative affairs at Chongjin Shipyard

Kim Jong Un
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (Photo: Bloomberg)
AP Seoul
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 8:38 AM IST
North Korean authorities have detained three shipyard officials over the recent failed launch of a naval destroyer, an incident that leader Kim Jong Un said was caused by criminal negligence, state media said Sunday.

The 5,000-tonne-class destroyer was damaged Wednesday when a transport cradle on the ship's stern detached early during a launch ceremony attended by Kim at the northeastern port of Chongjin. Satellite imagery on the site showed the vessel lying on its side and draped in blue covers, with parts of the ship submerged.

The vessel is North Korea's second known destroyer. The failed launch was subsequently an embarrassment to Kim, who is eager to build greater naval forces to deal with what he calls US-led military threats.

North Korea launched its first destroyer, also a 5,000-tonne-class ship, with massive fanfare last month. The ship is North Korea's largest and most advanced warship and state media reported it is designed to carry various weapons including nuclear missiles.

Law enforcement authorities detained the chief engineer, head of the hull construction workshop and deputy manager for administrative affairs at Chongjin Shipyard, who they said were responsible for Wednesday's failed launch, the official Korean Central News Agency said.

Hong Kil Ho, the shipyard manager, also was summoned for questioning, KCNA previously reported.

Kim blamed military officials, scientists and shipyard operators for what he called a criminal act caused by absolute carelessness, irresponsibility and unscientific empiricism.

In an instruction to investigators Thursday, North Korea's powerful Central Miliary Commission echoed Kim's position, saying those responsible can never evade their responsibility for the crime.

North Korea denied the warship suffered major damage, saying the hull on the starboard side was scratched and some seawater flowed into the stern section.

North Korea said Friday it needed about 10 days to make repairs, but many outside observers said the country likely understated the damage.

Topics :North KoreaInternational News

First Published: May 25 2025 | 8:37 AM IST

